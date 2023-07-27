Fire officials: Two people displaced, two firefighters injured after Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported Two people have been displaced while two firefighters were injured after a Thursday morning house fire.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported one person has been displaced after a Thursday morning house fire. (Jordyn Markhoff/WIS News 10)

Fire officials said crews responded to a house fire around 7:50 a.m. on July 27 at the 4800 block of Brenthaven Road and quickly worked to get the flames under control.

Two firefighters were checked for injuries on the scene but they were released and the house was destroyed after the fire according to officials.

One woman lost her home after a house fire at 4800 Brenthaven Rd. @ColaFire crews got the fire under control. A spokesperson says the woman was standing outside of her home when crews arrived. She is expected to be okay @wis10 pic.twitter.com/or0KxfsK52 — Jordyn Markhoff (@JordynMarkhoff) July 27, 2023

The Red Cross was called to help with the displaced people said authorities and the Fire Marshas Office will investigate the cause of the fire.

