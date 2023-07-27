SkyView
Fire officials: One person displaced after Columbia house fire

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported one person has been displaced after a Thursday morning house fire.

Fire officials said crews responded to a house fire on July 27 at the 4800 block of Brenthaven Road and quickly worked to get the flames under control.

The person who was displaced has been checked by EMS according to officials and Columbia-Richland fire officers will investigate the cause of the fire.

