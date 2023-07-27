Deputies: Missing Lexington County woman with medical condition found safe

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported deputies have found 67-year-old Cecil Wise.

Deputies said 67-year-old Cecil Wise was last seen after leaving her home on Tuesday, July 25 wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

Wise’s family told WIS she was last seen walking down I-20 in Lexington headed toward Georgia. The family said they are worried about her welfare as Wise does not have her needed medicine.

