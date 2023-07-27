SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies: Missing Lexington County woman with medical condition found safe

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported deputies have found 67-year-old Cecil Wise.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported deputies have found 67-year-old Cecil Wise.(CLEAR)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported deputies have found 67-year-old Cecil Wise.

Deputies said 67-year-old Cecil Wise was last seen after leaving her home on Tuesday, July 25 wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

Wise’s family told WIS she was last seen walking down I-20 in Lexington headed toward Georgia. The family said they are worried about her welfare as Wise does not have her needed medicine.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Nicole Carpenter is accused of giving a minor sexual items.
Deputies: High school teacher arrested, accused of giving minor THC gummies and sexual items
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
A worker packages cans of beer at Commonhouse Aleworks in North Charleston.
New S.C. law allows beer fans to take home more of their favorite craft brew
Jaylon Veerapen is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the...
Suspect arrested in Columbia murder case
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a City of Newberry officer died after a crash in...
Trooper: Newberry officer dead after crash involving tractor-trailer
SC Governor Henry McMaster
Gov. McMaster signs new boating safety regulation bill
Traffic backed up after armed suspect shot, killed on I-20
Armed suspect identified after Aiken County chase, fatal shooting
The City of Columbia parking amnesty program has been going on throughout the month of July,...
City of Columbia parking amnesty program ending
Big night for Fort Jackson basic trainees on their way to becoming soldiers