County leaders address Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Major renovations are underway at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown updated county leaders on the progress of the renovations during a committee meeting.

Brown said it’s been a long process to make these improvements happen, but he noted tremendous progress in several areas of the jail including the kitchen, the housing units, and even the courtroom.

Brown started with a virtual tour of the kitchen, showing how it looked before renovations. You can see broken panels in the ceiling, missing tiles on the floor, and rusted equipment.

“It is a dramatic difference. And that reflects not only the behavior of what is done in this particular project but that’s the mentality, that’s the focus of other projects were going to be doing throughout the detention center,” he said.

The jail’s kitchen was one of the first items approved for renovation then the housing units.

Brown walked through new additions at their Yankee housing unit, including these combo door flaps and inserts which he says will ensure the safety of not only the inmates but the guards too.

“They’ll allow those individuals ideally not to have to enter a cell for a detainee to be prepared to exit out. So, they can put food through that slot if they need to. They can have detainees put their hands through there if they can be restrained. It prevents if you will or mitigates a security concern,” said Brown.

The jail houses roughly 18 units and 16 units still have to undergo renovations.

While improvements are underway the jail has been without a permanent director since 2022.

In a letter sent to the County Chair Overture Walker from the Department of Corrections back in May, correction officials say the jail was breaking state law by not having a director.

Brown told WIS back in May they were planning to hire a new director in the next 30-45 days but last night he told county council members it would be another 15-20 days before that position was filled.

Brown also addressed the new lock system for the cells saying they are tamper-proof.

The new system is expected to be installed sometime next month.

All renovations inside the jail are expected to be completed sometime next year.

