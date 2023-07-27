Columbia Man sentenced to 13 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges.

Evidence presented in court showed that on February 20, 2022, Enoch Palmer, 24, was arrested for a license violation after a West Columbia police offer performed a traffic stop on him for driving without headlights. Law enforcement then found a large quantity of marijuana underneath the driver’s seat of Palmer’s car.

Officials said on April 24, 2022, Palmer made a social media video threatening to retaliate against rival gang members after his involvement in an altercation.

The City of Columbia Police Department (CPD) responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Millwood Ave and recovered nine shell casings the following day.

CPD officers viewed surveillance video of Palmer leaning out of the driver’s side of a car while firing an AK-47-style pistol across Millwood Avenue toward a group of people.

Officials said Palmer shot a rival gang member in the upper body, who was later released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Senior United States District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie sentenced Palmer to a total of 160 months in prison.

Palmer pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. The sentence consists of 60 months for the marijuana charge and 100 months for the felon-in-possession charge, followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.

The case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

West Columbia Police Department, City of Columbia Police Department, Midlands Gang Task Force, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case.

