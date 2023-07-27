City of Columbia parking amnesty program ending

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia parking amnesty program has been going on throughout the month of July, however, those interested still have a few more days to clear up their debts.

Officials said any resident who has a parking citation that is 30 days to three years old can have the late fee waived for five more days, officials add the fee is only waived for parking citations and not traffic citations.

In order to get the fee waived, you can go to the office at 820 Washington Street from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., and residents must provide the citation or license plate number according to officials.

Administrators said all payments are due when you make the request to get the late fee waived.

