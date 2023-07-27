Armed suspect dead after police chase, shooting on I-20

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has died after a police chase and shooting on Interstate 20 near mile marker nine on Wednesday evening.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pursued a vehicle in a police chase, where the suspect fired shots while driving westbound on I-20.

The pursuing deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the suspect’s car, which resulted in the suspect crashing into a guard rail.

The suspect was barricaded in the vehicle around 8:15 p.m. As of 8:33 p.m., the suspect was deceased, according to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, deputies did not fire shots while on scene.

There were no deputies injured in the incident.

As of 11 p.m., one eastbound lane has opened, but all westbound lanes are still closed, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Multiple exits are currently being blocked where traffic will be redirected by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

All motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

“The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling a situation on I-20 near the 9 mile marker. Please avoid this area. If you must travel the interstate, Highway 25 to Ascuaga Lake Rd to Bettis Academy is the best detour,” said North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

