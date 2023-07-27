SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Armed suspect dead after police chase, shooting on I-20

Traffic backed up after armed suspect shot, killed on I-20
Traffic backed up after armed suspect shot, killed on I-20(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has died after a police chase and shooting on Interstate 20 near mile marker nine on Wednesday evening.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pursued a vehicle in a police chase, where the suspect fired shots while driving westbound on I-20.

The pursuing deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the suspect’s car, which resulted in the suspect crashing into a guard rail.

The suspect was barricaded in the vehicle around 8:15 p.m. As of 8:33 p.m., the suspect was deceased, according to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, deputies did not fire shots while on scene.

There were no deputies injured in the incident.

As of 11 p.m., one eastbound lane has opened, but all westbound lanes are still closed, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

MORE | Suspect arrested in 2020 Aiken murder at Palmetto Crossing

Multiple exits are currently being blocked where traffic will be redirected by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

All motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

“The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling a situation on I-20 near the 9 mile marker. Please avoid this area. If you must travel the interstate, Highway 25 to Ascuaga Lake Rd to Bettis Academy is the best detour,” said North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family still searching for Alexis Ware
“It pissed me off,” brother of missing Upstate woman reacts Russell kidnapping hoax
Rick Chow, a Columbia gas station owner, is accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old Cyrus...
Judge weighs validity of search warrant in Columbia gas station owner Rick Chow’s murder case
Richland Two school board members react to tensions that led to verbal altercation, threats...
Richland County School District Two announces systemic change ahead of school year
The new South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) boating regulations are set to...
SCDNR new boating regulations begin August 2023
A worker packages cans of beer at Commonhouse Aleworks in North Charleston.
New S.C. law allows beer fans to take home more of their favorite craft brew

Latest News

Plans to fix maximum security jail
Kershaw County Detention Center over two-times maximum capacity, new report says
Plans to fix maximum security jail
Plans to fix maximum security jail
Renovations at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
County leaders address Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat sticks around, slight humidity increase this weekend
The StarLab has already been introduced to 15,000 students in the district, while the two...
Sumter School District to debut ‘cutting-edge’ mobile STEM labs this fall