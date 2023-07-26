WIS teamed up with the American Red Cross for a Midlands blood drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS and the American Red Cross are teaming up for a Midlands blood drive on August 3, 2023. You can donate at any of these locations across the Midlands from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Palmetto Health Baptist Parkridge, 300 Palmetto Health Parkway Drive, Columbia, SC, 29212

Lexington Urgent Care, 811 West Main Street, Columbia, SC, 29072

Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 125 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia, SC 29223

WIS-TV Studios, 1111 Bull St., Columbia SC 29201

USC Arts Building – Banquet Hall, 190 Miller Rd., Sumter, SC 29151

You can sign up to donate by downloading the American Red Cross App, visiting the Red Cross website, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment.

Donors will receive a $10 gift card and a t-shirt, courtesy of Suburban Propane while supplies last. Those who come to give are also eligible to receive a $5 Target eGiftCard via email.

