WIS teamed up with the American Red Cross for a Midlands blood drive

WIS and the American Red Cross are teaming up for a Midlands blood drive. On August 3, 2023. You can donate at any of these locations across the Midlands from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS and the American Red Cross are teaming up for a Midlands blood drive on August 3, 2023. You can donate at any of these locations across the Midlands from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Palmetto Health Baptist Parkridge, 300 Palmetto Health Parkway Drive, Columbia, SC, 29212
  • Lexington Urgent Care, 811 West Main Street, Columbia, SC, 29072
  • Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 125 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia, SC 29223
  • WIS-TV Studios, 1111 Bull St., Columbia SC 29201
  • USC Arts Building – Banquet Hall, 190 Miller Rd., Sumter, SC 29151

You can sign up to donate by downloading the American Red Cross App, visiting the Red Cross website, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment.

Donors will receive a $10 gift card and a t-shirt, courtesy of Suburban Propane while supplies last. Those who come to give are also eligible to receive a $5 Target eGiftCard via email.

