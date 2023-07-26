Suspect arrested in Columbia murder case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County deputies made an arrest in a Columbia murder case.

Jaylon Veerapen was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on July 25 and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said Veerapen and Stephen Wilson, 27, saw each other on July 10 while walking on the 3800 block of Lester Drive.

Deputies stated after a brief conversation between the two men — who investigators believed knew each other — Veerapen, 20, fired shots at Wilson that hit and killed him.

According to RCSD, when deputies found Wilson hurt they attempted to give him medical care, but he died at the scene.

RCSD continues to investigate the case.

