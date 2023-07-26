SkyView
Suspect accused of shooting man on Lester Drive

Jaylon Veerapen is accused of murdering Stephen Wilson on July 10, 2023.
Jaylon Veerapen is accused of murdering Stephen Wilson on July 10, 2023.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 20-year-old is accused of the July 10 murder of Stephen Wilson.

Law enforcement said Jaylon Veerapen and Wilson saw each other while walking on the 3800 block of Lester Drive.

During that moment there was a brief conversation between the two men and Veerapen fired shots at Wilson that struck and killed him.

Investigators believe that Veerapen and Wilson knew each other but the investigation is ongoing.

On the night of the shooting, deputies attempted to provide Wilson with medical care but he died at the scene.

Veerapen was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on July 25.

