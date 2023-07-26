S.C. Highway Patrol troopers gifts family car after mother’s death following crash

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported troopers gifted a family a car after they lost a loved one following a driving under the influence (DUI) crash.

Officials said Sheila Ann Gartmon died from her injuries on July 8, just two weeks after a vehicle drove into her lane and struck her Nissan Sentra’s front end on U.S. 178 near Sardis Rod in Saluda County.

On Tuesday, July 26, troopers gifted a vehicle to Walter Nelson, one of Gartmon’s two sons. The car was a 2017 Honda Accord provided by Schroeder’s Towing, with additional expenses covered by the S.C. Troopers Association.

“Honestly, it feels like Mama’s in heaven making plays,” Walter, 22, said of the car. “She’s quarterbacking right now.”

Sheila’s 38-year-old son, Sheldon, was in the vehicle with her during the crash but he was not injured. The Nissan was totaled after the collision, leaving the family without a vehicle said officials.

“Before she passed, she prepared me for a lot of things,” said Walter, who was studying mechanical engineering but put his studies on hold to be the primary caregiver for his older brother. “The biggest thing was something like transportation. The fact that I’m able to get a car right now is so much of a blessing.”

When the S.C. Troopers Association heard about the family’s needs after the crash, they worked with community partners, including Schroeder’s Towing to identify and fix up a vehicle to gift to them.

Schroeder’s Towing paid for the property taxes, title, and first month of insurance for the vehicle, while Steve Padgett’s Honda of Lake Murray made the necessary repairs to the car according to Mark Gosnell, executive director for the SC Troopers Association.

“Anytime you have fatalities is a tragedy,” said Gosnell, who also is a retired state trooper. “But when you’re dealing with a 22-year-old and a 38-year-old he’s a caregiver for, we just wanted to have one thing to assist that family in transportation. Without any other family support, this was very important for them to go back and forth to doctor’s appointments and employment.”

Walter said the car will help them get to and from Sheldon’s doctor appointments, but will also allow them to go out and have fun together.

“Before you can testify to somebody about something, you’re going to have to go through something yourself,” S.C. Patrol Colonel Christopher Williamson said. “Now you all have a testimony to tell people. And it may be tough, but if you can share words of wisdom with somebody, that will help the next person and potentially save their life.”

