Richland County coroner pushes for body cameras

By Jalen Tart
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is applying for government grants to purchase 25 body cameras for her staff.

Body cameras are typically used for law enforcement and Rutherford explains why the coroner’s office would need them.

“Our goal with the body cams is to be able to show in real time what is happening when we go on the scenes, who’s on the scene, the position of the body assessment that takes place because those are things that can sometimes later be used to help get families justice for their loved ones,” said Coroner Rutherford.

In addition to the body cameras, coroner Rutherford is working to purchase more high-tech privacy screens.

The screens are used to keep death scenes out of view of the public.

“The screens are something that we can certainly improve upon. I think there’s some high-quality screens we could probably bring to the coroner’s office, something that’s a little bit faster to put into place. People call us a lot about, oh I saw a body laying there or they let this person lay there,” said Coroner Rutherford.

Rutherford runs the largest coroner’s office in the state but said despite the size, it’s a struggle to help supply her staff with basic equipment. An issue she says is statewide but one she’s working to change.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

