Newberry police warn of possible mail scams

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry Police Department has advised city residents to be aware of a possible scam happening in the community.

Authorities said a person will receive a piece of mail saying they are receiving a check for either $199 or $299, and all that is needed is verification of the person’s personal information.

If you received such mail, do not give out personal information without verifying that it is coming from a legitimate source according to officers.

If you do receive suspicious mail, please contact the Newberry Police Department at (803)-321-1010 to report any suspected scam mail.

