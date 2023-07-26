Midlands back-to-school bus safety

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the new school year approaches, one thing that comes to mind is the sight of bright yellow school buses making their rounds in our neighborhoods.

They play a crucial role in our children’s lives, providing a safe and reliable mode of transportation to and from school. Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol joined the Sunrise crew to discuss the importance of school bus safety.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.