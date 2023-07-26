SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Midlands back-to-school bus safety

By Jamal Goss
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the new school year approaches, one thing that comes to mind is the sight of bright yellow school buses making their rounds in our neighborhoods.

They play a crucial role in our children’s lives, providing a safe and reliable mode of transportation to and from school. Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol joined the Sunrise crew to discuss the importance of school bus safety.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family still searching for Alexis Ware
“It pissed me off,” brother of missing Upstate woman reacts Russell kidnapping hoax
Rick Chow, a Columbia gas station owner, is accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old Cyrus...
Judge weighs validity of search warrant in Columbia gas station owner Rick Chow’s murder case
Richland Two school board members react to tensions that led to verbal altercation, threats...
Richland County School District Two announces systemic change ahead of school year
Crews responding to train derailment on Moore Duncan Highway in Spartanburg County
Officials responding to train derailment in Spartanburg County
The new South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) boating regulations are set to...
SCDNR new boating regulations begin August 2023

Latest News

With students heading back to school in the upcoming weeks, many Midlands school districts are...
Educational job vacanies in the Midlands
School bus safety
Palmetto STEM bus
Midlands teacher vacancies