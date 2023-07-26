SkyView
Make-A-Wish South Carolina surprises 9-year-old with dream trip

A 9-year-old South Carolina boy who is battling sickle cell disease, received a big surprise in downtown Charleston Wednesday afternoon.
By Anna Harris and Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Make-A-Wish South Carolina told Yuri Hurlback his wish to visit Walt Disney World was being granted outside MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Christina Abrams told Hurlback that he and his family will leave in just a few days for the trip.

“And I want you to know that all of these people who are here, they are all rooting for you and they all came out here to celebrate you and they care about you,” she said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation helps children aged 2.5 to 18 years old who battle life-threatening medical conditions.

“I think it’s just important for people to understand a wish is so much more than just a nice thing that we’re doing for these kids in a moment in time,” President and CEO of the Make-A-Wish Foundation Misty Farmer said. “It truly is life-changing for them. And oftentimes, we hear time and time again from parents of these kids and from their medical teams that the introduction of the wish experience often serves as a pivotal point throughout their medical journey.”

Horlback told the crowd his favorite Disney character is Goofy. He said he’s also really excited about going to the swimming pool.

“Thank you for my wish!” Horlback said.

The organization says hope is essential in the fight for wellness and works to grant wishes for children battling serious illnesses. Make-A-Wish South Carolina depends on the community and corporate partners to fund the granting of wishes.

As part of a fundraiser for the organization, 100% of the purchases of Culver’s Custard being sold Wednesday at the hospital will be split between Make-A-Wish South Carolina and the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

