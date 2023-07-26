FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat index to remain above 100 degrees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we push on into the rest of this week, heat indices will remain above 100 degrees through the upcoming weekend!

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

- Spotty storm chances will struggle with high pressure hanging around for South Carolina.

- This week stays mostly dry, but also very hot, with temperatures warming into the mid-90s. Heat indices will soon rise above 100 again.

- Our UV index will continue to be in between a 10-11, so continue to be mindful of skin exposure with sun burn times near 15 minutes.

- We are monitoring a disturbance out in the Atlantic that as of right now has a very low chance of development with motion towards the SE US.

First Alert Summary

WIS (WIS)

Good morning everyone! For our Wednesday we will remain mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds mixing in. Highs are on pace to rise into the mid-90s again today, with the heat index jumping above 100 degrees.

WIS (WIS)

wis (WIS)

High pressure will hang around our region for the rest of the work week leading to a good deal of hazy sun and generally drier days, with temperatures continuing to get a bit hotter into the upcoming weekend.

WIS (WIS)

Humidity will bump up a bit today, increasing a bit more through the weekend too, resulting in a few storms by the end of the week.

WIS (WIS)

We are monitoring a disturbance out in the Atlantic that as of right now has a very low chance of development with motion towards the Southeastern United States.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Partly cloudy skies with very hot high temps near 97 degrees.

Thursday: Hot and humid. Highs in the mid-90s.

Friday: Hot and hazy with highs in the mid-90s again.

Saturday: Very hot and humid with a couple spotty storms possible. Highs around 98 degrees with a heat index closer to 106.

Sunday: Very hot and humid with isolated storms around. Highs around 99 degrees with a heat index closer to 107.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.