Firefighters respond to small fire in Cracker Barrel on Bush River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Firefighters from Irmo and Lexington County responded to a fire in a Cracker Barrel on Bush River Road.

According to the Irmo Fire District, a small fire in the vegetation outside worked its way into the wall of the building, filling the restaurant with smoke.

Firefighters were able to save the building.

