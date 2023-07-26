Educational job vacanies in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With students heading back to school in the upcoming weeks, many Midlands school districts are still in need of employees.
School districts’ officials said they’re still looking for new teachers or administrators. In some cases, the districts are offering a signing bonus as an incentive for new hires.
Here are the following openings in Midlands school districts:
Kershaw County School District
- $3,000 signing bonus
- 29 teacher and administrator positions open
- Math teachers
- Special education teachers
- School psychologist
- athletic trainer
Lexington County School District Three
- Two teacher openings
- Special education teacher at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School
- High School drama teacher
Lexington County School District Four
- Teaching position
Newberry County School District
- 8 teaching position openings
- Starting salary at $44,000
Richland County School District Two
- Richland County School District Two is having a job recruitment fair on Thursday, July 27 for open positions. For more information, visit here.
