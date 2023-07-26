Educational job vacanies in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With students heading back to school in the upcoming weeks, many Midlands school districts are still in need of employees.

School districts’ officials said they’re still looking for new teachers or administrators. In some cases, the districts are offering a signing bonus as an incentive for new hires.

Here are the following openings in Midlands school districts:

Kershaw County School District

$3,000 signing bonus

29 teacher and administrator positions open

Math teachers

Special education teachers

School psychologist

athletic trainer

Lexington County School District Three

Two teacher openings

Special education teacher at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School

High School drama teacher

Lexington County School District Four

Teaching position

Newberry County School District

8 teaching position openings

Starting salary at $44,000

Richland County School District Two

Richland County School District Two is having a job recruitment fair on Thursday, July 27 for open positions. For more information, visit here

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.