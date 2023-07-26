SkyView
Deputies: High school teacher arrested, accused of giving minor THC gummies and sexual items

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Irmo High School teacher accused of giving a male minor THC gummies and sexual items.

“The victim’s parents found women’s clothing, sexual items and expensive electronics in the victim’s room,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said, “The victim later admitted a teacher gave it all to them.”

According to an arrest warrant, 25-year-old Brianna Nicole Carpenter was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Carpenter is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

“Deputies also found online communication between the minor and Carpenter,” said Koon.

An arrest warrant revealed Carpenter is also accused of giving the boy 70-80 edible THC gummies and two THC vape devices.

Lexington-Richland School District Five released the following statement to WIS Wednesday regarding Carpenter’s arrest:

“School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties received notification that a district employee has been arrested. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement in their investigation, and the employee has been placed on administrative leave.”

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

