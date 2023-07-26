Coroner identified Columbia man who died following hit-and-run crash in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died following a crash on Tuesday, July 18.

Coroner Robbie Baker said Othega Nesmith, 42, was walking on the side of the road on the 1300 Block of Myrtle Beach Highway when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Nesmith was transported to Prisma Health Tuomey, then transferred to Prisma Health Richland where he later died due to injuries on July 22.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash.

