SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Coroner identified Columbia man who died following hit-and-run crash in Sumter County

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died following a crash on...
The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died following a crash on Tuesday, July 18.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died following a crash on Tuesday, July 18.

Coroner Robbie Baker said Othega Nesmith, 42, was walking on the side of the road on the 1300 Block of Myrtle Beach Highway when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Nesmith was transported to Prisma Health Tuomey, then transferred to Prisma Health Richland where he later died due to injuries on July 22.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family still searching for Alexis Ware
“It pissed me off,” brother of missing Upstate woman reacts Russell kidnapping hoax
Rick Chow, a Columbia gas station owner, is accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old Cyrus...
Judge weighs validity of search warrant in Columbia gas station owner Rick Chow’s murder case
Richland Two school board members react to tensions that led to verbal altercation, threats...
Richland County School District Two announces systemic change ahead of school year
Crews responding to train derailment on Moore Duncan Highway in Spartanburg County
Officials responding to train derailment in Spartanburg County
The new South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) boating regulations are set to...
SCDNR new boating regulations begin August 2023

Latest News

As the new school year approaches, one thing that comes to mind is the sight of bright yellow...
Midlands back-to-school bus safety
The Richland County City Council approved upgrades that need to be made to Alvin S. Glenn...
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center upgrades approved by Richland County leaders
First Alert News Desk: Ramaswamy to headline SC GOP Fundraiser
First Alert News Desk: Family gets new car after DUI incident