Attorney General Alan Wilson raises concerns over Hunter Biden plea deal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined four states in a letter to President Joe Biden’s U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, over his son’s plea deal and the “unusual treatment” leading to that agreement.

“It doesn’t matter your last name, your position in life, or your political connections, no one is above the law. Hunter Biden should be no different,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson. “The circumstances surrounding Hunter Biden’s plea deal are suspect, and I’m glad the judge rejected the agreement at sentencing this morning. The American people deserve answers, and while these are federal charges, I’m going to do all I can to help find the truth and restore trust in the justice system.”

Hunter Biden was charged in June, with two misdemeanor crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, Hunter Biden’s plea deal was put on hold after U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika raised concerns over the terms of the agreement.

Wilson joined Louisiana, Florida, Iowa, and Mississippi on the letter.

The letter raised then issues of concern in Biden’s case.

“The recent plea agreement concerning Mr. Biden raises disconcerting questions. The optics suggest a potential deviation from this age-old principle, with the shadow of bias cast by his ties to the presidency. Such a scenario not only jeopardizes the trust that the American people place in our justice system but also risks setting a precedent where proximity to power could influence the course of justice. It is a narrative that runs counter to everything our nation stands for and should be approached with utmost scrutiny,” the letter stated.

The concerns in the letter were:

Equality under the law

Tax violations

Gun charge leniency

Incomplete business dealings investigation

Interference in investigation

Avoidance of more serious charges

Justice Department policy contradiction

Unconventional legal procedure

Nature and impact of the plea deal

Comparison with average American

You can find the full letter below.

