SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center upgrades approved by Richland County leaders

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County leaders approved upgrades that need to be made to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

During the July 25 meeting, officials talked about improvements to the facility, such as new infrastructure, security, the hiring process for the next jail director, and improvements that need to be made.

The facility has been under scrutiny for recent stabbings, assaults, death incidents, and escape attempts over the past few months.

According to officials, to help increase security, jail administrators will be adding a new locking system next month.

Richland County administrator Leonardo Brown said they hope to hire a new director within the next 3 weeks.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family still searching for Alexis Ware
“It pissed me off,” brother of missing Upstate woman reacts Russell kidnapping hoax
Rick Chow, a Columbia gas station owner, is accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old Cyrus...
Judge weighs validity of search warrant in Columbia gas station owner Rick Chow’s murder case
Richland Two school board members react to tensions that led to verbal altercation, threats...
Richland County School District Two announces systemic change ahead of school year
Crews responding to train derailment on Moore Duncan Highway in Spartanburg County
Officials responding to train derailment in Spartanburg County
The new South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) boating regulations are set to...
SCDNR new boating regulations begin August 2023

Latest News

First Alert News Desk: Ramasway to headline SC GOP Fundraiser
Fiorst Alert News Desk: Family gets new car after DUI incident
First Alert News Desk: Spartanburg train derailment
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat index to remain above 100 degrees