Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center upgrades approved by Richland County leaders

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County leaders approved upgrades that need to be made to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

During the July 25 meeting, officials talked about improvements to the facility, such as new infrastructure, security, the hiring process for the next jail director, and improvements that need to be made.

The facility has been under scrutiny for recent stabbings, assaults, death incidents, and escape attempts over the past few months.

According to officials, to help increase security, jail administrators will be adding a new locking system next month.

Richland County administrator Leonardo Brown said they hope to hire a new director within the next 3 weeks.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.