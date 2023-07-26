SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Jury acquits Kevin Spacey in London on sexual assault charges dating back to 2001

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. The Jury...
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. The Jury is expected to start deliberating in the case of actor Kevin Spacey, who has pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual and indecent assault. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A London jury acquitted Kevin Spacey on sexual assault charges on Wednesday after a four-week trial in which the actor said he was a “big flirt” who had consensual flings with men and whose only misstep was touching a man’s groin while making a “clumsy pass.”

Three men accused the Oscar winner of aggressively grabbing their crotches. A fourth, an aspiring actor seeking mentorship, said he awoke to the actor performing oral sex on him after going to Spacey’s London apartment for a beer and either falling asleep or passing out.

All the men said the contact was unwanted but Spacey testified that the young actor and another man had willingly participated in consensual acts. He said a third man’s allegation that he grabbed his privates like a striking “cobra” backstage at a theater was “pure fantasy.”

He said he didn’t remember a fourth incident at a small party at a home he rented in the country but accepted that he touched the groin of a man he had met at a pub during a night of heavy drinking. He said he had misread the man’s interest in him and said he had probably made an awkward pass.

Defense lawyer Patrick Gibbs said three of the men were liars and incidents had been “reimagined with a sinister spin.” He accused most of them of hopping on a “bandwagon” of complaints in the hope of striking it rich.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family still searching for Alexis Ware
“It pissed me off,” brother of missing Upstate woman reacts Russell kidnapping hoax
Rick Chow, a Columbia gas station owner, is accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old Cyrus...
Judge weighs validity of search warrant in Columbia gas station owner Rick Chow’s murder case
Richland Two school board members react to tensions that led to verbal altercation, threats...
Richland County School District Two announces systemic change ahead of school year
Crews responding to train derailment on Moore Duncan Highway in Spartanburg County
Officials responding to train derailment in Spartanburg County
The new South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) boating regulations are set to...
SCDNR new boating regulations begin August 2023

Latest News

A doctor was shot and wounded inside a medical facility and the suspect was hospitalized after...
Man suspected of shooting and injuring Dallas-area doctor was then shot and injured by police
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
A doctor was shot and wounded inside a medical facility and the suspect was hospitalized after...
Doctor shot inside Texas medical clinic
A Texas teacher said she was fired after attending a drag show.
Teacher fired for attending drag show
The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died following a crash on...
Coroner identified Columbia man who died following hit-and-run crash in Sumter County