SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

5 American women will appear on new quarters in 2024

The U.S. Mint announced the next five women to be featured on quarters; the 2024 quarters will...
The U.S. Mint announced the next five women to be featured on quarters; the 2024 quarters will feature Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray, Patsy Takemoto Mink, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, Celia Cruz and Zitkala-Ša.(U.S. Mint via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Mint announced the next series of women to be featured on the back of quarters.

The women, and some of their distinctions, include:

  • Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray, who was the first African-American woman to become an Episcopal priest in the U.S.
  • Patsy Takemoto Mink, who was the first woman of color elected to the U.S. House and the first Asian-American woman in Congress.
  • Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, the only woman with a medal of honor, which she earned for her service as the first woman army surgeon in the Civil War.
  • Celia Cruz, known as the queen of salsa.
  • And Zitkala-ša, who was an activist for the rights of indigenous people.

The U.S. Mint will produce about 600 million quarters for each of the honorees for 10 weeks each.

The 2024 quarters are the third round of five women featured in the American Women Quarters Program.

The Smithsonian National Women’s History Museum is consulting the U.S. Mint on the initiative.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family still searching for Alexis Ware
“It pissed me off,” brother of missing Upstate woman reacts Russell kidnapping hoax
Rick Chow, a Columbia gas station owner, is accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old Cyrus...
Judge weighs validity of search warrant in Columbia gas station owner Rick Chow’s murder case
Richland Two school board members react to tensions that led to verbal altercation, threats...
Richland County School District Two announces systemic change ahead of school year
Crews responding to train derailment on Moore Duncan Highway in Spartanburg County
Officials responding to train derailment in Spartanburg County
The new South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) boating regulations are set to...
SCDNR new boating regulations begin August 2023

Latest News

A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise
LIVE: House subcommittee hearing on 'unidentified anomalous phenomena'
With students heading back to school in the upcoming weeks, many Midlands school districts are...
Educational job vacanies in the Midlands
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Feb....
Biden’s son Hunter arrives at a Delaware court where he’s expected to plead guilty to tax crimes
A California man said an officer used excessive force.
GRAPHIC: Police accused of using excessive force caught on camera