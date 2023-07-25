Town of Saluda offers free building for entrepreneurship

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Saluda is offering an incredible opportunity for an enterprising business owner.

Officials say it is ready to transfer ownership of an empty East Church Street storefront to a future business owner who is able to meet a few conditions:

If you can guarantee a $50-thousand investment towards capital improvements within three years of the closing date

Pay $100 *plus* all closing costs

The only other promise asked of the possible business owner is that the person will make the best effort to create jobs for the Town of Saluda.

While also maintaining the business for a minimum of three years.

Mayor Miliken Matthews says more businesses will bring more street traffic, and spending and create new economic energy in Saluda’s Downtown area.

“Street traffic... We need foot traffic. Foot traffic is what makes Downtown breathe and grow. And if we got buildings and encourage a little bit more foot traffic, all the other businesses on the street would make other businesses come on the street. So it’s about foot traffic and breathing life back onto the Downtown area,” said Mayor Matthews.

Mayor Matthews also stated he considers the Town of Saluda to be what he calls a ‘Sleeping Giant’.

The deadline to apply for the ownership investment opportunity is this Friday, July 28.

For more information on the opportunity, you can contact the Saluda Town Hall Office to receive an application.

