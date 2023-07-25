SkyView
Tiny deer born at only 6 inches tall

Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.
Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.(Chester Zoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) – A tiny deer named Paolo was recently born at Chester Zoo in England.

The rare southern Pudu fawn weighed only 2 pounds at birth and stood a little more than 6 inches tall.

He’s only expected to grow another foot in total. Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.

Paolo is part of a conservation breeding program to protect the near-threatened species.

According to the zoo, the population of these tiny deer in southern Chile and southwestern Argentina has declined due to the loss of its rainforest habitat and illegal poaching.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

