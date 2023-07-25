Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: How to Pick It and Post It

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday ... a special anti-litter pickup campaign. It’s the Pick It, Post It.

Duke Energy, South Carolina 7, and Palmetto Pride started the statewide trash pickup initiative. It encourages people like you to pick up trash, snap a picture, and post it to social media using the hashtag, #PickItPostIt.

The announcement took place in Greer’s City Park with the unveiling of a piece of artwork of an environmental sculpture. This sculpture is one of three installations in South Carolina this summer - with the others in West Columbia and Conway. Headlining the announcement was South Carolina Lt. Governor Pamela Evette - a key advocate in our state for picking up trash. And pushing hard for a much-needed cultural shift from litter to being responsible with trash and solid waste, Esther Wagner, the Awareness & Education Program Manager for Palmetto Pride.

Here’s how to participate in the Pick It, Post It special litter pickup campaign. Take a photo of yourself picking up litter. Post it to social media using the hashtag #PickItPostIt. Tag Duke Energy, Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, and Palmetto Pride.

Remember to do this before July 31 and Duke Energy will donate $10 to Palmetto Pride.

