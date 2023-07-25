Soda City Live: Back-to-School events in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Here is a compiled list of back-to-school events happening in the Midlands in the upcoming weeks:

Shamrock Fest

List of Midlands back-to-school events. (WIS News 10)

Shamrock Fest happens on Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Eau Claire High School. There will be free supplies for students, food, food trucks, music, vendors, motoivational speakers, barbers, and hairstylists will be present. For more information, visit here.

Back-to-School Explosion

From July 29- July 30, New Beginnings Outreach Miniteries International presents their Back-to-School Explosion. The event will be at the church on 5321 Farrow Road. Church officials add donations are welcomed. For more information, visit here.

Yell Out for Youth

Several Local non-profits have come together for a back-to-school bash at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Columbia on Saturday, August 26 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be free food, Games, DJ, school supplies parent give aways and more. For more information, visit here.

Back-to-School Drive

On August 15, donations of school supplies, bookbags, and kid sneakers of all sizes can be dropped off at the Hanna House on 1726 Sumter Street.

Richland County School District 2 back-to-school giveaway

On August 5 from 10 a.m. - to 12 p.m. at the R2I2 at 763 Fashion Drive district officials will be giving away backpacks and other supplies in limited quantieis. There will also be community resources, sports signs up with the YMCA, pre-k activities, job recruitment, and more. For more information, visit here.

Operation Pack for success

The Deputy Lane Foundation presents the 11th annual operation pack for success. Fo rmore information call 803-718-4874 or email at deputylanefoundation@gmail.com.

More events are posted below:

