Richland County School District Two announces systemic change ahead of school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials in the largest school district in the Midlands say they’ve made systemic changes ahead of the incoming school year.

That’s according to the newly elected superintendent of Richland County School District Two (R2), Dr. Kim Moore, who began the role on July 3.

Dr. Moore told WIS that she’s familiar with the recent issues and shortcomings of R2, outlined explicitly in a 54-page report from the state’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) issued in November of 2022.

The OIGs report described R2s school board as “dysfunctional” with “petty disagreements and personal attacks” amongst formerly elected members.

“I’ve read that report extensively. And, I am just so excited about the work our district has been doing. We are now sitting at 89% completion of everything that was in that report,” said Dr. Moore in her first televised interview since becoming superintendent.

Dr. Moore says the district of approximately 28,218 students is working tirelessly to implement the OIGs recommendations.

To reiterate, R2 has addressed all but 11% of the state’s concerns at this time.

In recent success, Dr. Moore says they adapted a procurement policy to change the way district officials purchase things.

A spokesperson goes on to say they’ve also initiated the search for an internal auditor. This is a new position for the district with potential candidates already interviewed.

“I would describe [the progress] as exceptional. Because in seven months, we’ve reached 89% which is a result of really hard work by the entire district but some key people in particular,” continued Dr. Moore.

The spokesperson tells WIS that R2 is also working on a district-wide time sheet to better track employee hours. This is to be unveiled by next summer.

“My focus this year has been on fiscal accountability as well as our HR practices, which is right in alignment with what the IG report states. Because we have to be very good stewards of the resources that we have, that the public has trusted us with. So, accountability and expectations are the foundation of the work we are doing here in our district,” concluded Dr. Moore.

Dr. Moore told WIS that the OIG went as far as commending the district for its adherence to recommendations that were not mandated.

The new superintendent went on to say that R2 will likely implement 100% of the recommendations ahead of schedule.

WIS reached out to the OIG more than once on Monday but did not receive a response.

WIS did, however, hear from the Office of Governor Henry McMaster who said they’ve been closely monitoring R2.

The office acknowledged that progress is being made within R2 but says it’s too premature to comment fully.

The incoming Richland Two school year starts on August 8.

