Midlands schools continue search to fill vacancies as new school year nears

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Schools across the Midlands are starting school back up soon but many districts are still dealing with the issue of employee vacancies.

Some of the districts are offering a signing bonus as an incentive for new hires.

Kershaw County School District

In the Kershaw County School District, there are currently 29 vacancies which is approximately a 3.6% vacancy rate.

The district is looking to fill all of the positions and is even offering a $3000 sign-on bonus for employees.

Officials said the district’s backup plan is to use the services of retired teachers until permanent teachers can be hired.

Lexington County School District Three

Lexington County School District Three is currently looking for two teachers to complete its list of vacancies.

Officials said the district is looking to fill a Special Ed teacher position at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School and a Drama teacher position at Batesburg-Leesville High School.

School District of Newberry County

The School District of Newberry County has 8 teaching positions that need to be filled.

Officials said the district’s starting salary is $43,988.

Clarendon County School District

Clarendon County School District is currently dealing with a 1.3% vacancy rate, 99.98% of the district’s positions are filled.

Officials say the largest challenge is a diminished pool of fully certified teachers.

The starting salary for the 2023-2024 school year is $43,625 for someone with a Bachelor’s degree and no experience.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.