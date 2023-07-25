Officials responding to train derailment in Spartanburg County

MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials said multiple agencies are responding to a train derailment on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported in the 2200 block of Moore Duncan Highway. The derailment occurred on the property of the Toray manufacturing plant.

Poplar Springs Fire Department and HAZMAT crews are on scene.

