Officials responding to train derailment in Spartanburg County

Emergency crews are responding to a train derailment on Moore Duncan Highway in Spartanburg County.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials said multiple agencies are responding to a train derailment on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported in the 2200 block of Moore Duncan Highway. The derailment occurred on the property of the Toray manufacturing plant.

Poplar Springs Fire Department and HAZMAT crews are on scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

