Lexington man sentenced in relation to sexual exploitation of a minor

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man has been sentenced for second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Damon Dorman, 25, was sentenced with his charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor according to the Lexington County inmate search.

A judge sentenced Dorman to four years in prison, with credit for the time he has already served. Dorman consented to the forfeiture of devices and must register as a Tier II sex offender upon his release.

On February 1, 2021, Dorman was arrested in connection with multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children officials received a CyberTipline report that led them to Dorman.

Officials say Dorman distributed, as well as possessed, files of child sexual abuse material.

The case was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

