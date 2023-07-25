SkyView
Lexington man sentenced in relation to sexual exploitation of a minor

The Lexington Sheriff's Department said a man has been sentenced for second-degree sexual...
The Lexington Sheriff’s Department said a man has been sentenced for second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.(Lexington County inmate search)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man has been sentenced for second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Damon Dorman, 25, was sentenced with his charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor according to the Lexington County inmate search.

A judge sentenced Dorman to four years in prison, with credit for the time he has already served. Dorman consented to the forfeiture of devices and must register as a Tier II sex offender upon his release.

On February 1, 2021, Dorman was arrested in connection with multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children officials received a CyberTipline report that led them to Dorman.

Officials say Dorman distributed, as well as possessed, files of child sexual abuse material.

The case was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

