Judge weighs validity of search warrant in Columbia gas station owner Rick Chow’s murder case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A judge is weighing the validity of a search warrant in the Rick Chow murder case following a hearing requested by the defense on Tuesday.

Chow, a Columbia gas station owner, is accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton in the back on May 28, after falsely accusing him of shoplifting bottles of water from his store.

In the evidentiary hearing before Judge Robert Hood, Chow’s defense team said the recent search warrant that was served on the Chow’s home and business exceeded the scope of the investigation.

They also questioned its legality.

Chow’s defense attorney Jack Swerling argued that the state has no business accessing what was taken during that search, which included personal laptops with banking records.

Deputy Solicitor April Sampson of the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office argues that they need to access these items to look for store policies that were mentioned by Chow’s wife during an interview with law enforcement.

But Swerling, along with seasoned midlands attorney Joe McCullough, who represents Chow’s son Andy and Chow’s wife, say this search warrant was executed due to the state’s confusion, and the issue could have been resolved with a phone call.

“This is confusion, failure to do the simplest thing in the world: call the cooperating attorney and get the information, and save the heartache and the terror when people, multiple cars and multiple police officers, show up at her home and then her business,” McCullough said. “There’s no reason for all that.”

On July 7, when the Richland County Sheriff’s Department applied for the search warrant, the state already had in its possession a 3-page document that is the only known employee manual, according to McCullough.

The state argues that they need these records to show the credibility of potential witnesses in the case.

Judge Hood did not rule on the motion Tuesday, and said he would make a decision sometime next week.

Chow’s bond on the murder charge has not yet been set.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

