“It pissed me off,” brother of missing Upstate woman reacts Russell kidnapping hoax

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The brother of an upstate woman last seen over a year ago is sharing their thoughts about the story of Carlee Russell.

WIS learned Monday, that Russell, 25, did not tell the truth about being abducted when she stopped her car to talk to a toddler walking along a busy highway in Alabama.

This omission now raises concerns about whether Russell’s fabricated story will hurt the real stories of missing Black women such as the case Alexis Ware.

The Ware family says Russell should serve jail time for wasting resources over a fake missing person’s case.

The Ware family says they wish there were more resources put toward finding Alexis, an upstate mother of two.

Ware’s brother has responded to the fake kidnapping of Alabama nursing student Carlee Russell.

“I’m still angry at the situation,” said Travis Ware, the brother of Alexis Ware.

“For Carlee Russell to actually do this and all these resources, all this time, all this money not only that law enforcement put in but also the community, it pissed me off to be completely honest,” he continued.

That anger boils over as the case for Ware’s sister remains open.

Alexis Ware was last seen back in January of 2022 after dropping off her two children with their father at a gas station in Anderson County.

Police later found her car with all of her belongings, but there was no sign of Alexis. Since then, the FBI has taken over the case, but the family has continued to look for answers on their own.

Ware says, “Her mother, our dad, and most importantly her kids are the most impacted by this. We’ve been reaching out to local media partners and national and even the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department to get some type of answers.”

And while the quest for answers continues Ware felt that Russell’s case took the attention off of his sister.

Sergeant Vicki Rains says, “Yes, it does take attention away from other cases because that’s what we considered a high-priority case.”

Sgt Vicki Rains with the Victim Service Unit for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the initial details of Russell’s disappearance made it a high-priority case. She says that a lot of resources go into investigating any missing person case.

“We go out, the whole victim services team is out. We call the dogs in typically we would have the drone and air support like a helicopter,” said Sergeant Rains.

Law enforcement said they will work around the clock to locate the missing person. Ware says there have been positive impacts of Russell’s case.

“When Carlee Russell did go missing, and it did turn out to be a hoax, a lot of people did draw back attention to my sister’s case. Like this is the case we should be focused on. A Black missing female that’s still missing in real life and real-time. This is what we need to draw our attention back on. So, recently we just started getting more awareness and attention, media-wise. So, it has helped,” said Ware’s friend.

Ware’s brother says there have been no new updates to his sister’s case. Following their visit to Columbia, his family is currently waiting to hear back from the attorney general on whether their office will take over the case.

According to the Black and Missing Corporation, Alexis is one of more than 200 thousand Black people currently missing in the nation.

