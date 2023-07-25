Goliath. Will your child outshine you?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A one-mile run, ten obstacles, and a mud pit. Children ages 5 to 12. Boys and girls. And a bunch of dads and mentor men who may wonder what have they gotten themselves into.

It’s Goliath. Only at Shandon Baptist Church. Mike Harmon is the family pastor at Shandon. And John Wall is a member, father, and team leader of the obstacle course. They joined WIS Midday to invite the community to the event and the training that leads up to race day.This is the letter Mike, the family pastor, sent to Shandon members:

Dear Families,

Summer continues to be a blast and I want to pass along this information regarding our end of the summer event the GOLIATH. It is a one-mile Dads and Kids extreme fun run on August 19th that ends in a Mud Pit. It will be one mile with 10 obstacles; tailored to elementary age children (5-12 years old). This event will be held at Shandon Baptist Church on the back part of the church’s property. Our desire is to create an event for Dads/Mentor Men to lead and interact with their kids. We want to teach them about goal setting, working as a team, and perseverance all while growing physically and spiritually in their walk with Christ. As part of the event, we will be hosting four training nights throughout the summer; one-hour events focused on physical activities and games with a family devotional component. Registration is open, space is limited, and start time preference is given based on early registration. Don’t wait, get registered today, and feel free to share this information with other families and friends!

Here is a past year’s highlight video.

Key Points:

-August 19th Race Day

-Training Nights will be held Thursdays July 27, Aug. 3, 10, 17 from 6:30-7:30 (meet at the gym)

-$15 per participant to race

-1 Mile course with 10 obstacles and ends with a big mud pit

-Dads with elementary age children (boys and girls age 5-12)

-registration for the event: https://app.onechurchsoftware.com/shandon/forms/666

-registration to serve/volunteer: https://app.onechurchsoftware.com/shandon/forms/667

