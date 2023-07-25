SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps remain very hot through this weekend

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Highs continue to climb into the mid-90s this week, with more triple digit heat index values!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Headlines

- Spotty storm chances will struggle with high pressure arriving to South Carolina.

- This week looks dry, but we will get hot again, with temperatures warming into the mid-90s. Heat indices will soon rise above 100 again.

- Our UV index will continue to be in between a 10-11, so continue to be mindful of skin exposure with sun burn times near 15 minutes.

- We are monitoring a disturbance out in the Atlantic that as of right now has a low chance of development with motion towards South Carolina.

First Alert Summary

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Good morning everyone! For our Tuesday we will remain mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds mixing in. Highs are on pace to rise into the mid-90s today with the heat index jumping above 100 degrees by tomorrow.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

High pressure will build into our region for the rest of the work week leading to mostly sunny and dry days with temperatures continuing to get a bit hotter into the upcoming weekend. Humidity will bump up a bit from Wednesday through the weekend too, resulting in a couple storms.

Slight rain chances do look to return for the weekend too as our next system tries to work back over the Carolinas.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

We are monitoring a disturbance out in the Atlantic that as of right now has a low chance of development with motion towards South Carolina over the course of the week. Stay tuned for updates moving forward!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mainly dry and hot with highs in the mid-90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with very hot high temps near 97 degrees.

Thursday: Hot and humid. Highs in the mid-90s.

Friday: Hot and hazy with highs in the mid-90s.

Saturday: Very hot and humid with a couple isolated storms around. Highs around 98 degrees with a heat index closer to 105.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) boating regulations are set to...
SCDNR new boating regulations begin August 2023
Gamecock Uniform
Gamecocks to be featured on ESPN’s College GameDay
Midlands students are heading back to school over the next three weeks and WIS News 10 compiled...
Back-to-school dates for Midlands schools
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

Latest News

First Alert Weather
WIS 5:30-6p weekly recurring - Syncbak
First Alert Weather
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps are heating up this week
First Alert Weather, Midday, 7/24/23