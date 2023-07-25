FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps remain very hot through this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Highs continue to climb into the mid-90s this week, with more triple digit heat index values!

First Alert Headlines

- Spotty storm chances will struggle with high pressure arriving to South Carolina.

- This week looks dry, but we will get hot again, with temperatures warming into the mid-90s. Heat indices will soon rise above 100 again.

- Our UV index will continue to be in between a 10-11, so continue to be mindful of skin exposure with sun burn times near 15 minutes.

- We are monitoring a disturbance out in the Atlantic that as of right now has a low chance of development with motion towards South Carolina.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! For our Tuesday we will remain mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds mixing in. Highs are on pace to rise into the mid-90s today with the heat index jumping above 100 degrees by tomorrow.

High pressure will build into our region for the rest of the work week leading to mostly sunny and dry days with temperatures continuing to get a bit hotter into the upcoming weekend. Humidity will bump up a bit from Wednesday through the weekend too, resulting in a couple storms.

Slight rain chances do look to return for the weekend too as our next system tries to work back over the Carolinas.

We are monitoring a disturbance out in the Atlantic that as of right now has a low chance of development with motion towards South Carolina over the course of the week. Stay tuned for updates moving forward!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mainly dry and hot with highs in the mid-90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with very hot high temps near 97 degrees.

Thursday: Hot and humid. Highs in the mid-90s.

Friday: Hot and hazy with highs in the mid-90s.

Saturday: Very hot and humid with a couple isolated storms around. Highs around 98 degrees with a heat index closer to 105.

