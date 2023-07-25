SkyView
First Alert Traffic: Eastbound Lake Murray Boulevard experiencing multiple lane closures

The Irmo Police Department reported eastbound Lake Murray Boulevard has been shut down to one...
(Irmo Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department reported that eastbound Lake Murray Boulevard has been shut down to one lane.

Officers said crews have additional lane closures this morning during repairs and eastbound roads are down to one lane.

Please consider alternate routes if traveling the area said officials.

