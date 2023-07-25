First Alert Traffic: Eastbound Lake Murray Boulevard experiencing multiple lane closures

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department reported that eastbound Lake Murray Boulevard has been shut down to one lane.

Officers said crews have additional lane closures this morning during repairs and eastbound roads are down to one lane.

Please consider alternate routes if traveling the area said officials.

