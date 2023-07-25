SkyView
Community invited to WIS Night at Segra Park with the Columbia Fireflies

As WIS celebrates 70 years of service to the local community, this special event will feature WIS News’ award-winning journalists, as well as popular WIS alumni from years past.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS and the Columbia Fireflies invite the public to attend WIS Night at Segra Park on Thursday, August 10. As WIS celebrates 70 years of service to the local community, this special event will feature WIS News’ award-winning journalists, as well as popular WIS alumni from years past.

Cheer on the Columbia Fireflies as they face the Charleston Riverdogs and WIS News 10 broadcasts live from Segra Park.

In appreciation for the opportunity to be the Midlands’ most watched and trusted television station for the last seven decades, WIS has partnered with the Fireflies to offer an exclusive ticket discount.

Click here to buy now.

Tune in Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. when WIS’ Soda City Live hosts its show on location from the park followed by live news, weather, and sports coverage throughout the evening.

