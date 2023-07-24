SkyView
Trader Joe’s recalls cookies that may contain rocks

Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Trader Joe’s announced a recall Friday of some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.

The cookies subject to recall are:

  • Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) with sell by dates of Oct. 19, 2023, through Oct. 21, 2023
  • Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) with sell by dates of Oct. 17, 2023, through Oct. 21, 2023

Trader Joe’s said all potentially affected products have been pulled from store shelves. If you have purchased the affected products, the chain urges customers not to eat them.

Customers with any questions can call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.

Further information was not available. It’s unclear how rocks may have gotten into the cookies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

