South Carolina State University conducts acitve shooter drill

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University (SCSU) has partnered with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to conduct an active shooter drill.

SLED officials said the drill will include an active shooter scenario that will invovle blank rounds of ammo and gun noises.

The university will be on lockdown mode during the exercise according to officials.

Traing begins around 9 a.m. on Monday, July 24 and will last until 11 a.m. on July 24.

