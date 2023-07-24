South Carolina State University conducts acitve shooter drill

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University (SCSU) has partnered with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to conduct an active shooter drill.

SLED officials said the drill will include an active shooter scenario that will invovle blank rounds of ammo and gun noises.

The university will be on lockdown mode during the exercise according to officials.

Traing begins around 9 a.m. on Monday, July 24 and will last until 11 a.m. on July 24.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.