Soda City Live: Sewing 101: Tips and Techniques with SewAly Designz

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to sew or brush up on your skills, a local sewing studio is offering an opportunity to learn a new skill with classes and one-on-one sessions.

Owner and Sewing Instructor, Kimberly Jones shares tips and three techniques to get started.

Types of Stitching

  • French Seam
  • Gathered Seam
  • Zig Zag Stitch
Sewing 101: Tips and Techniques with SewAly Designz flyer
Sewing 101: Tips and Techniques with SewAly Designz flyer(SewAly Designz)

Click the QR Code for more information.

Sewing 101: Tips and Techniques with SewAly Designz QR Code
Sewing 101: Tips and Techniques with SewAly Designz QR Code(Soda City Live)

