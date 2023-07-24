SCDNR new boating regulations begin August 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) new boating regulations are set to begin in August 2023.

Officials said starting August 18, boaters born after July 1, 2007, will be required to pass an approved boater education course before operating a boat, jet ski, or specialty prop-craft powered by a 10 HP motor or more.

Officers will allow boaters a grace period while people learn about the new law, but once enforced, a violation comes with a fine between $50 and $300.

Exceptions for the new law include people born before July 1, 2007, anyone with a U.S. Coast Guard license or merchant mariner credential, a nonresident with an equivalent boating safety credential from another state, anyone operating a rental boat with a temporary rental safety certificate, or someone accompanied by a qualified boater over the age of 18.

For more information, visit the SCDNR boating regulations website.

