SC gas prices spike nearly 17 cents over past week

Gas prices in South Carolina saw a sharp increase over the past week.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina saw a sharp increase over the past week.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the Palmetto State shows prices have jumped 16.8 cents over the past week to an average of $3.29 per gallon.

Prices in the state are 10.7 cents higher than a month ago and stand 53.3 cents lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in the state on Monday morning was priced at $2.81 while the most expensive was $3.69, a difference of 88 cents per gallon.

CLICK HERE to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

In the Lowcountry, the cheapest gas was at a station in Summerville selling gas for $3.09 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas went up 2.1 cents to an average of $3.55. The national average is down 0.4 cents from a month ago and 78 cents lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports.

“For another week, we saw little meaningful change in the national average, which has been stuck in the same 10-cent range we’re in today since April. It’s been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “However, with tremendous heat gripping much of the country, I remain concerned about the fuel that such high temperatures will provide for tropical systems that venture into the Atlantic and Caribbean. For now, I don’t expect much change in the toss up that has been gas prices for weeks on end. But, with gasoline demand now hitting its summer high, there remain some risks that could disturb gas prices in a significant way before summer’s end.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

