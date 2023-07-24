SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police investigating death of Clemson student at music festival

Police are investigating after a student from Clemson University died in Miami over the weekend.
Police are investigating after a student from Clemson University died in Miami over the weekend.(MGN)
By Amanda Shaw and Myra Ruiz
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after police said a Clemson University student who was in Miami for a concert died over the weekend.

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed they are investigating the death of 23-year-old Jordan Petrocchi.

His death occurred after an incident at Rolling Loud Miami music festival at Hard Rock Stadium, according to officers.

Petrocchi’s cause of death has not yet been determined. Police said they are waiting on autopsy results and additional testing.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe for Petrocchi’s family to help cover his funeral expenses. According to friends, he was set to graduate in August.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said first responders found the aircraft alongside Airport Road when they arrived.
Newberry County Sheriff’s Office investigate ultralight aircraft crash
The proposed multi-million dollar resort community coming to Lake Murray is no more, and...
‘I certainly didn’t see that coming:’ Lexington leaders, locals react to plans for 93-acre Lake Murray development falling through
From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks....
Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels
The new South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) boating regulations are set to...
SCDNR new boating regulations begin August 2023
Lake water ripples
Effingham man drowned after falling into Sumter County private pond

Latest News

Getting our South Carolina Highway Patrol in a national calendar
Getting our South Carolina Highway Patrol in a national calendar
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is charged with one count of reckless homicide resulting in death and...
Bond hearing set for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps are heating up this week
America's best-looking cruiser contest
America's best-looking cruiser contest