Lexington-Richland Counties School District 5 offers golden passes for senior citizens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senior citizens now have the opportunity to attend all Lexington-Richland School District 5 athletic and cultural events during the upcoming school year.

District administrators said the golden passes, which resemble credit cards, will allow people 60 years old or older to get into most athletic and cultural events free of charge.

Passes will be issued on August 1 from 1- 4 p.m. and on August 2 between 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. For any senior citizens who want a golden pass, please stop by the district’s administration building on Dutch Fork Road to fill out a form and take their picture for the card.

“The Golden Pass program brings community members of all ages together and provides an opportunity to say thank you to our senior community for volunteering and supporting our schools,” School District Five Superintendent Dr. Akil E. Ross, Sr. said. “When the stands are filled, our students feel supported by the community and recognized for their efforts.”

For more information about golden passes, visit the district’s website.

