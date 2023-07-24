SkyView
Kershaw County Republican Executive Committee censured S.C. Senator Penry Gustafson

The Kershaw County Republican Party Executive Committee has censured Senator Penry Gustafson.
The Kershaw County Republican Party Executive Committee has censured Senator Penry Gustafson.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Republican Party Executive Committee has censured South Carolina Senator Penry Gustafson.

Party officials said Gustafson was censored because she failed to uphold the South Carolina Republican party platform of the “Right to Life,” the first fundamental principle of the Republican Party. Officials add Gustafson also failed to uphold the South Carolina Republican Party’s mission to “elect candidates who support it” as well.

“We believe that the right to life is the first inalienable right, without which there can be no other rights.” said officials.

Gustafson was censored because of her vote on the abortion ban. The Lexington County Republican Party censured Senator Katrina Shealy this past June for the same reason. All state Senate seats will be on the ballot next year.

