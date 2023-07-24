SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Getting our South Carolina Highway Patrol in a national calendar

Watch WIS News 10 at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Let’s help our South Carolina Department of Public Safety get the South Carolina Highway Patrol Mustang into a national calendar. There’s a photo competition called the Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest.

The top 13 votes get into the calendar. Go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcruiser2023 and scroll to the bottom of the page. Click on the drop-down menu and select South Carolina.

Getting our South Carolina Highway Patrol in a national calendar
Getting our South Carolina Highway Patrol in a national calendar(clear)

The contest is put on by the American Association of State Troopers every year. You can vote now until noon next Monday, July 31. You can vote one time per device (once on a cell phone, once on a computer/laptop, and once on an iPad). So, you can vote more than once by using the different technologies.

Thanks to Colonel Christopher Williamson for joining WIS TV to invite viewers to be a part of helping with this effort. He reminds the public these Mustangs aren’t just pretty for viewing, they’re a very useful tool for his troopers in stopping speeders and enforcing the law.

Getting our South Carolina Highway Patrol in a national calendar
Getting our South Carolina Highway Patrol in a national calendar(clear)

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is pushing state pride as South Carolina has never ranked high enough to get into the calendar and they want to change that. In addition, the calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

Again, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcruiser2023 and scroll to the bottom of the page to the drop-down menu and select South Carolina.

Getting our South Carolina Highway Patrol in a national calendar
Getting our South Carolina Highway Patrol in a national calendar(clear)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said first responders found the aircraft alongside Airport Road when they arrived.
Newberry County Sheriff’s Office investigate ultralight aircraft crash
The proposed multi-million dollar resort community coming to Lake Murray is no more, and...
‘I certainly didn’t see that coming:’ Lexington leaders, locals react to plans for 93-acre Lake Murray development falling through
From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks....
Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels
The new South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) boating regulations are set to...
SCDNR new boating regulations begin August 2023
Lake water ripples
Effingham man drowned after falling into Sumter County private pond

Latest News

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is charged with one count of reckless homicide resulting in death and...
Bond hearing set for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps are heating up this week
Police are investigating after a student from Clemson University died in Miami over the weekend.
Police investigating death of Clemson student at music festival
America's best-looking cruiser contest
America's best-looking cruiser contest