COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Let’s help our South Carolina Department of Public Safety get the South Carolina Highway Patrol Mustang into a national calendar. There’s a photo competition called the Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest.

The top 13 votes get into the calendar. Go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcruiser2023 and scroll to the bottom of the page. Click on the drop-down menu and select South Carolina.

Getting our South Carolina Highway Patrol in a national calendar (clear)

The contest is put on by the American Association of State Troopers every year. You can vote now until noon next Monday, July 31. You can vote one time per device (once on a cell phone, once on a computer/laptop, and once on an iPad). So, you can vote more than once by using the different technologies.

Thanks to Colonel Christopher Williamson for joining WIS TV to invite viewers to be a part of helping with this effort. He reminds the public these Mustangs aren’t just pretty for viewing, they’re a very useful tool for his troopers in stopping speeders and enforcing the law.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is pushing state pride as South Carolina has never ranked high enough to get into the calendar and they want to change that. In addition, the calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

Again, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcruiser2023 and scroll to the bottom of the page to the drop-down menu and select South Carolina.

