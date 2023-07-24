SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Gamecocks to be featured on ESPN’s College GameDay

Gamecock Uniform
Gamecock Uniform(Gamecock Football Twitter)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time since 2014, the Gamecocks will be back on ESPN’s College GameDay.

College GameDay will kick off the 2023 football season with coverage of the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Sep. 2. South Carolina will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium for the “Battle of the Carolinas.”

Before the game, ESPN’s crew will host the GameDay show from Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte.

Click here for tickets to sit in the Gamecock section during the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said first responders found the aircraft alongside Airport Road when they arrived.
Newberry County Sheriff’s Office investigate ultralight aircraft crash
From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks....
Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels
The proposed multi-million dollar resort community coming to Lake Murray is no more, and...
‘I certainly didn’t see that coming:’ Lexington leaders, locals react to plans for 93-acre Lake Murray development falling through
1 dead, 2 injured at Fairfield County birthday party
Winnsboro family increases reward after birthday party shooting
Lake water ripples
Effingham man drowned after falling into Sumter County private pond

Latest News

South Carolina football head coach Shane Beamer speaks to the media at the 2023 SEC Football...
Gamecocks picked 3rd in SEC East in Preseason Conference Poll
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA...
Beamer says Rattler’s success lies with confidence
Clemson players life their helmets before an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame...
Clemson football dismisses linebacker
The ACC on the CW Network