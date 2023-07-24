FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps are heating up this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hot temps this week with mid to upper 90s expected.

First Alert Headlines

- Mid 90s for Tuesday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

- Upper 90s for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, it will feel like 102.

- Thursday & Friday we are up to 96 with mostly sunny skies.

- Humidity increases Saturday with a high near 98, there’s a 20% chance of storms.

- In the tropics we are watching the possibility of a system developing off the coast of FL, GA, SC, it’s a small risk as of now (20%).

First Alert Summary

Tonight we have partly cloudy skies with lows near 70. It’ll be warm and muggy.

Tuesday we have mid 90s for highs with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There’s a trough in the jet stream, but it’s moving out of the region. And aloft we have some sinking air that will keep us dry.

We stay dry for Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s. Skies are mostly sunny and it will feel like around 102. The jet stream moves to the north and will allow for warmer air from out west to move into the Midlands.

Thursday we are looking at mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. A ridge of high pressure builds over the region from the west and keeps us dry.

Friday we see a few more clouds as moisture increases a bit. Lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the mid 90s.

We’re looking at upper 90s Saturday with sunny skies. Lows are in the mid 70s. It will feel like around 106. With a little more humidity we are looking at a 20% chance of showers and storms.

We could be near 99 Sunday with a 30% chance of showers and storms. It will feel like around 106!

We’re watching two tropical systems that have low chances of development. Both at 20% for the next 7 days. One could could develop off the coast of FL, GA, and SC. We will keep our eyes on it!

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a low near 70.

Tuesday: Conditions look a little drier and hotter with highs in the mid-90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with hot high temps near 97.

Thursday: Hot and muggy with highs in the mid-90s.

Friday: Hot and hazy with highs in the mid-90s.

Saturday: Highs are in the upper 90s with sunny skies. There’s a 20% chance of storms.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 99 with a 30% chance of showers and storms.

