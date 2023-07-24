FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We’re look mainly dry & hot into the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Highs today will be closer to 90 degrees, but we’ll get right back it into the mid-90s for the rest of the week!

First Alert Headlines

- Spotty storm chances will struggle with high pressure pushing into South Carolina.

- This week looks dry but we will get hot again, with temperatures warming into the mid-90s, aside from being closer to 90 for Monday.

- Our UV index will continue to be in between a 10-11, so continue to be mindful of skin exposure with sun burn times near 15 minutes.

First Alert Summary

Good morning! For our Monday we will keep some clouds over the region, as what’s left of the trough finally pushes off to the east. A couple showers and storms also remain possible as we push into this upcoming afternoon, with highs around 90 degrees.

High pressure will build into our region for the rest of the work week leading to sunny and mostly dry days with temperatures climbing back into the mid-90s for highs with heat indices topping out near 100 each afternoon. Humidity will bump up a bit from Wednesday through the weekend.

Slight rain chances do look to return for the weekend too as our next system tries to work back over the Carolinas.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Partly cloudy skies with a few stray showers and storms possible. Highs around 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Conditions look a little drier and hotter with highs in the mid-90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with hot high temps near 96.

Thursday: Hot and humid with a couple pop-up storms possible. Highs in the mid-90s.

Friday: Hot and hazy with highs in the mid-90s.

